Ohio man dealt $1 million hand at the Venetian

An exterior view of the Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip Dec. 26, 2017.

Another lucky player has hit Millionaire Progressive pay dirt.

Sean Barry, a visitor from Ohio, was playing Three Card Poker on Friday at the Venetian when he was dealt a club royal flush to trigger a Millionaire Progressive jackpot of just over $1 million, according to a news release.

“The Millionaire Progressive has paid out more than $5 million this year,” Lance Gautreaux, U.S. chief casino officer for Las Vegas Sands Corp., said in the release. “That’s five millionaires, each made from a $5 side bet. A huge congratulations goes out to all of our winners so far.”

Earlier this month, an anonymous player at the Palazzo was dealt a diamond royal flush to win the Millionaire Progressive jackpot.

To be eligible for the Millionaire Progressive, which was introduced last year, a player has to make a $5 side bet. To win, they must be dealt a natural royal flush.