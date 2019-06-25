Dozens of puppies discovered by Metro are moved from Animal Foundation

Dozens of puppies taken by authorities Friday night from an east valley house have been transferred from the Animal Foundation to various other rescue organizations, according to the foundation.

Forty-two puppies — and a grown dog — were found in the 4800 block of East Colorado Avenue, near Nellis and Charleston boulevards, as Metro Police officers responded to an unrelated call about 5 p.m., Officer Laura Meltzer said.

Clark County Animal Control was summoned, and six of the puppies were taken to a veterinarian for “health concerns,” county spokesman Dan Kulin said. The rest were taken to the Animal Foundation.

Some of the puppies were infected with canine parvovirus, which leads to vomiting, diarrhea and anorexia and can be fatal if an animal isn't vaccinated against it or treated, according to petmd.com. Four puppies were humanely euthanized, said Kelly Leahy, spokeswoman for the Animal Foundation.

The probe was being handled by Animal Control, and as of Tuesday, the investigation wasn’t considered criminal, Meltzer said.

The last five — of 38 — puppies departed from the Animal Foundation’s east valley shelter this morning and were headed to be with “trusted partner organizations,” Leahy said. “Circumstances like these require a high degree of flexibility, and we are grateful to our transfer partners for their support in helping us care for these rescued animals,” she wrote in a statement.