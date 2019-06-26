Golden Knights trade Erik Haula to Hurricanes for prospect, draft pick

John Locher / AP

The Golden Knights needed to make some trades to get under the salary cap. That started Wednesday night.

The Golden Knights traded forward Erik Haula to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for prospect Nicolas Roy and a conditional fifth-round pick in 2021, the team announced.

Haula, 28, had seven points in 15 games before suffering a season-ending leg injury in November. He had 29 goals and 55 points in 76 games in Vegas' inaugural season after coming over in the expansion draft. He had nine points in 20 playoff games.

Haula was in the final year of his contract with a cap hit of $2.75 million. The trade leaves Vegas a projected $4.775 million over the cap for next season.

Roy is a 22-year-old forward who scored 17 goals and 36 points in 69 games with AHL Charlotte last season. The 6-foot-4 native of Amos, Quebec, had 15 points in 19 playoff games as Charlotte won the Calder Cup. He was selected 96th overall in the 2015 draft.