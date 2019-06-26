Media coverage enables Trump

It’s astonishing that the media has not learned anything from the 2016 presidential campaign, as CNN, MSNBC and many newspapers follow President Donald Trump around broadcasting him multiple times a day, including many of his mind-boggling tweets. Why?

Trump op-ed enablers ramble on, trashing the liberal media while, I am sure, they are avid fans of the gross misinformation of Fox News. These supporters have suggested that the republic is in fine shape under Trump despite more than 10,000 Trump lies from a man who lacks the guts to follow through on his worthless threats.

Trump perpetuates cruelty against legitimate seekers of asylum at our southern border, in both the U.S. and Mexico, as people are dying and starving while waiting to have their status determined by this administration. How could anyone support such a scenario?

It’s time for the media to shut down this every-day, every-hour coverage of Trump’s lies and nonsense. Unless the media wants him to have another four years to completely destroy our democracy, they should cease and desist from providing Trump millions of dollars’ worth of free publicity.

Either citizens want democracy and freedom, or an authoritarian wannabe like Trump. They must choose carefully as to what is most important for them and America.