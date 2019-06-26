Sun on the Strip Podcast: The Caesars sale, the Day N Vegas and Metarama festivals, Brooklyn Bowl and more

Fred Morledge / Kabik Photo Group Sun on the Strip June 26, 2019 Eldorado Resorts and Caesars Entertainment, Day N Vegas and Metarama festivals, Brooklyn Bowl and more. On this episode of the Sun on the Strip, entertainment writer Brock Radke welcomes Las Vegas Weekly editor Spencer Patterson to talk about all this week’s Strip showbiz news: Eldorado Resorts is purchasing Caesars Entertainment, and the merger will produce the biggest gaming company in the world.

The Las Vegas Festival Grounds will be the site of two new music festivals, Metarama in October and Day N Vegas in November.

Brooklyn Bowl is now providing free parking for locals attending a show at the Linq Promenade music venue.

The new Trip to Strip ridesharing app offers a luxury ride on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Lady Gaga has added residency dates into 2020 at Park Theater.