Las Vegas Sun

June 26, 2019

Currently: 96° — Complete forecast

Teen headed to trial in fatal North Las Vegas schoolyard slaying

One Dead After Shooting On School Grounds

Steve Marcus

Students and parents wait outside Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas after a fatal shooting at a school ball field Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. School was out at the time of the shooting but many students were taking part in after-school activities, police said. One person was killed.

Related news

Click to enlarge photo

Sakai Kayin French

 

A teenager charged as an adult with murder rejected a plea deal and is headed to trial in the shooting death of an 18-year-old student during an after-school fight in North Las Vegas.

Attorneys for Sakai Kayin French didn't immediately respond Wednesday to messages after French turned down an offer to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter with a weapon in the September 2018 killing of Dalvin Brown.

French was 16 when he was arrested. He's jailed pending trial Feb. 2 on murder and weapon charges. He could face life in prison if he's convicted.

The shooting happened near the baseball field at Canyon Springs High School.

French attended rival Cheyenne High School.

Prosecutor Michael Schwartzer says multiple students witnessed the shooting, which came in a confrontation after an earlier fight involving friends of French and Brown.