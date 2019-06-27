Big and bruising? Golden Knights break from stereotype in development camp Nicolas Hague could be the biggest player on Vegas’ roster next year

“Heavy hockey” is back. This year’s Stanley Cup Final featured a bunch of big boys bashing each other into submission until the largest, most physical team claimed the title.

That was the narrative anyway, one that couldn’t be any more different than the Vegas Golden Knights’ strengths. That’s never been their game.

They have some big players, but they play a game more predicated on speed and skill. More bruisers might be on the way, however, if this year’s development camp is any indication.

The Golden Knights have some monolithic figures roaming the ice at City National Arena. While no one on last year’s roster was taller than 6 feet, 5 inches, four players at this year’s development camp reach at least that height including 6-foot-8-inch forward Keenan Suthers towering over everyone in sight.

“I think it's just always changing, really, and I don’t think there’s a one-size player that everyone wants,” Suthers said. “There’s certain things that come with being tall, but if you’re able to develop the skills to keep up with everybody at this level, it’s definitely an advantage.”

As his height may hint, Suthers grew up playing basketball in the footsteps of his parents, who both played the game in college. But Suthers’ uncle put him on skates and he fell in love with it right away, choosing an offer from the national team development program over high school basketball.

Most taller hockey players are defensemen, but Suthers took to offense. The tallest forward on a current NHL roster is 6 feet, 6 inches with the overall average only 6 feet, 1 inch.

“He’s a height I’ve never seen before,” 6-foot-6-inch defenseman Bay Crowder said of Suthers. “I’ve never felt so small.”

Apart from Suthers, the blue line is where most of the camp’s height resides. Crowder said his longtime preference for playing defense is fairly obvious.

“What I offer, being big, that reach and that size as a defender is hard to play against,” Crowder said. “If two guys are going at each other, which one would be harder to get around?”

Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said the team didn’t make size a priority in the draft, but still wound up with centers Mason Primeau, 6 feet, 5 inches, and Ryder Donovan, 6 feet, 4 inches.

While Suthers and Crowder aren’t expected to make the team — neither were drafted and both figure to return to college — there is one big body that might. Nicolas Hague was a heralded second-round pick in 2017, and stands 6 feet, 6 inches on the blue line. He finished his junior eligibility in 2018 and had a short stint in the AHL with the Chicago Wolves before playing all of last season with the team.

Hauge’s progression has blown away McCrimmon.

“When you watch Nic Hague now and how well he skates … it’s come a million miles because he’s a really big guy and it takes a little bit longer for players like that to become as smooth, coordinated and as agile as what they will be when they’re fully developed,” he said.

The Golden Knights may never be as much of a big, bruising team as the reigning champion St. Louis Blues or other franchises who make it part of their identity. But they could get bigger, and a little bit of size never hurt.