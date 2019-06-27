Investigators found drug paraphernalia where puppies were living in filth, docs show

Related news Puppies discovered by Metro are heading to various rescue shelters

A Metro Police officer searching for a runaway child encountered a filthy east valley house littered with occupied puppy pens throughout the property and a pregnant homeowner who said she would rescue dogs and sell them, according to Clark County Animal Control documents made public Thursday.

In total, authorities found 42 puppies and five adult dogs living in unsanitary conditions, some of which had contracted canine parvovirus, officials said. Six puppies required veterinary attention, and four were euthanized.

Animal control investigators also found “drugs and paraphernalia” in the master bedroom, and let Metro know, officials said. It wasn’t clear what, if any, action was taken.

Resident Sandra Fuentes admitted that dogs had died in her care and that her boyfriend had promptly taken the corpses to a dump, officials said. Child Protective Services was called because Fuentes’ toddler was living in the dog-filled house. The organization didn’t take the child.

Fuentes, who was fined $2,200 — down from $4,500 due to it being a first offense — was able to keep four adult dogs, officials said.

When animal control investigators entered Fuentes’ living room Friday, they spotted three puppy pens with German shepherds, border collie and Bordoodles, officials said. Then they made their way into another room and found another pen filled with Chihuahuas.

The master bedroom was occupied by Labradoodles. Another room had three pens with huskies, Chihuahuas and mixed-litter puppies, officials said. The pens were filthy, covered in feces. An adult Lab “appeared to have a large mass on her side,” and a pile of pus and blood was found on the floor, although it wasn’t clear which dog had discharged it.

Fuentes told investigators that she’s the caretaker of her mother, who had a stroke, and that she sold dogs to make a living. She appeared “emotional” when she talked about the parvovirus outbreak.

In a written statement, Fuentes scribbled that cops were called because her daughter’s friend had run away and was staying at the house. She added that she “wants the best” for the puppies. “Never meant to hurt no one.”

The remaining 38 puppies and an adult dog were taken to the Animal Foundation, which this week transferred them to partner shelters.