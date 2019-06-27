Strip for Locals: Cirque du Soleil’s summertime discounts

Tomasz Rossa

When we’re not hitting the road to get out of town and escape the heat, Las Vegans have been known to visit the Strip a bit more frequently during the summer season. July and August can bring slightly less tourist traffic to the resorts and attractions along Las Vegas Boulevard, but it’s also a time when locals can expect family and friends to visit Vegas and expect to be entertained.

That’s where Cirque du Soleil comes in. All of the global entertainment company’s Las Vegas shows, including the Cirque-owned but not Cirque-created Blue Man Group, offer significant discounts on summer tickets. Currently, tickets for “O” at Bellagio are 20 percent off and seats for “Michael Jackson ONE” at Mandalay Bay are 25 percent off.

Also, tickets for Blue Man Group at Luxor, “KÁ” at MGM Grand, “Mystére” at Treasure Island, “The Beatles LOVE” at the Mirage and “Zumanity” at New York-New York can be purchased right now with a 40 percent discount. That’s some serious savings.

Of course, all these deals are subject to availability, limited to qualified individuals, nontransferable and subject to taxes and fees. Not all ticket levels may be available with these offers and purchases per customer are limited to eight tickets. But seeing a Cirque spectacular and spending a little less are two great reasons to hit the Strip this summer. For more info, visit cirquedusoleil.com.