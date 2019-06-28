Don’t let Iran off the hook

Recently, the Iranian military shot down a high-altitude U.S. drone. There was no proportionate response by the U.S. or even attempt to achieve one. Instead, President Donald Trump says he called off an attack due to the potential for 150 Iranians to be killed. He said that killing people would not be a proportionate response to shooting down an unmanned drone.

A proportionate response was required to avoid similar Iranian attacks in the future. While the president had other choices, he chose a nonresponse.

A warning to vacate all the people from the target zones could have been issued to clear the way for a U.S. response.

In the final analysis, a destructive Iranian deed went unpunished and America failed to demonstrate both its strength and its will in the contest with Iran.

That was not the right way to end this unprovoked attack by Iranian forces.