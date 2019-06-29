Four-vehicle wreck involving bus lands nine people in UMC

Nine people were hospitalized after a wreck this afternoon involving a bus and three cars on Lake Mead Boulevard, west of Jones Boulevard, according to authorities.

The at-fault driver was stabilized at University Medical Center after being rushed in critical condition, Metro Lt. Jeff Clark said. The other eight people transported to UMC were expected to recover, he added.

The crash happened about 12:50 p.m. on Lake Mead Boulevard and Summit Hills Lane, Clark said.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said on Twitter that three cars and a bus had been involved and that crews had to free two people.

Further details were not immediately available.