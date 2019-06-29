Locals park free at Brooklyn Bowl once again

Southern Nevada residents who purchase tickets to a Brooklyn Bowl show now receive complimentary parking at any Caesars self-park garage or lot—on that night only—by presenting a ticket for validation at the music venue’s second-floor retail store. Those attending with complimentary tickets will continue to be charged for parking.

“It is important to us that our guests enjoy their Brooklyn Bowl experience from beginning to end,” Brooklyn Bowl representative Chris Bitonti said in a statement. “Providing parking validation relieves any worry about parking fees and allows our guests to make the most of their night with us.”

The large, free parking lot to the east of the Linq’s High Roller, previously used by many locals attending Brooklyn Bowl, is being converted into convention space. A smaller, paid lot now sits just to the south of that spot.

Brooklyn Bowl’s upcoming schedule includes such acts as Toots & The Maytals (July 17), J Boog (July 20), George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic (August 18) and The Mountain Goats (September 18). For a complete listing, visit brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas.

This story originally appeared in the Las Vegas Weekly.