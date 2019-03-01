Henderson leads nation in apartment rental rate growth

A new report indicates Henderson has the fastest-growing apartment rental rates in the country, among U.S. cities with 250,000 or more residents.

According to Apartment List, rental rates in Henderson and Mesa, Ariz., grew by 3.7 percent from February through February.

The median monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Henderson is just under $1,350, according to Apartment List.

Rent in Las Vegas, according to the rental property search website, are also growing, jumping 3.1 percent in the past year. The median rent in Las Vegas for a two-bedroom unit is $1,160 a month.

Nationally, rent has grown by less than 1 percent in the past calendar year.