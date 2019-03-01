Miss USA pageant makes pitch for possible event in Reno

RENO — The parent company of the Miss USA pageant is making a pitch to hold the event in Reno.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports a lawyer for Endeavor mentioned the Grand Sierra Resort's Grand Theater as a potential venue during a presentation Thursday to the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority.

Jonathan Seiden says the publicity would put a spotlight on the Reno-Tahoe area. He says the media exposure would be worth about $1.5 million.

Seiden says it would require an incentive package from local government and businesses with such things as tax breaks, cash stipends and free hotel rooms for contestants.

He says the event held in Louisiana last May came with a $1 million production tax credit and a stipend of more than $300,000.

The RSCVA board says it's open to holding more discussions about the idea.