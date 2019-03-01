Motorist crashes into school bus after reported shooting

A motorist who reported that someone was shooting at him bumped into an occupied school bus today near Valley High School, Metro Police said.

Nobody was injured in the shooting or the accident, Officer Larry Hadfield said. The school was placed on a brief lockdown, he said.

At least two gunshots were reported and detectives found evidence of a shooting, but it wasn't clear if the rounds hit anything, Officer Aden OcampoGomez said.

The crash was reported about 2:25 p.m. near Karen and Burnham avenues, Hadfield said. The investigation was ongoing this afternoon.

Further details were not immediately available.