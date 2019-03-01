Nevadans expected to buy two-thirds of seats at Las Vegas stadium

Raiders President Marc Badain said he expects about two-thirds of personal seat licenses for the Las Vegas stadium to be purchased by Nevadans.

“When all is said and done, I think we’ll be at about ... two-thirds Southern Nevada and one-third Northern California, Southern California and the rest of the country," Badain said.

A license, good for 30 years, essentially gives the holder the right to purchase tickets for Raiders football games and other events at the stadium, which is expected to be finished next year.

The Raiders are pleased with the pace of sales, Badain said Thursday at the construction site of the $1.8 billion stadium west of Mandalay Bay.

“Sales have been spectacular,” Badain said. “We’re in Phase 3 of the process now, which came out a few weeks ago...We hope to be sold out about a year ahead of time.”

The first phase of sales started about a year ago and consisted of club seat packages. The second phase included about 26,000 seats in the lower bowl, second deck and upper deck.

The current and final phase includes the most affordable packages.

Badain said customers have put money down on about 37,000 seat licenses to date.