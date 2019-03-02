Police in Henderson search for suspect in bank robbery

Henderson Police are searching for a man they said robbed a local Chase Bank this morning.

The suspected robber walked up to a window and handed a teller a threatening note before fleeing on foot with an unknown amount of cash, city police said.

A weapon was not seen.

Officers responded at about 9:45 a.m. to the branch at 4200 E. Sunset Road, near Green Valley Parkway.

The bearded suspect wore a reflective yellow neon safety vest, and a green doo-rag, police said. He also wore wire-rimmed sunglasses, a white T-shirt, black pants and black shoes.

He stands between 5 feet, 9 inches, and 5 feet, 11, inches, and weighs about 170 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-267-4911 or 311. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.