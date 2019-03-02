Robotham, Clyburn come up big in Senior Night victory for UNLV

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

When Marvin Menzies discusses his team-building philosophy, he always comes back to one particular phrase: He wants UNLV to get old and stay old.

It’s Menzies’s way of emphasizing experience and leadership. He wants to coach seniors who have been through Mountain West battles, and when they graduate, he wants to replace them with battle-tested juniors.

Continuity can be a tough sell, but on Saturday its importance was front and center as UNLV’s two most experienced hands took over down the stretch and led the Rebels to an 85-81 win over Boise State in overtime.

Senior point guard Noah Robotham hit the biggest shot of regulation for the Rebels, draining a 3-pointer from the top of the key with a minute to play to give his team a 1-point lead. After Boise State forced overtime, it was senior wing Kris Clyburn who gave UNLV the lead for good in the extra period, converting a spinning go-ahead layup with 1:45 to play.

Robotham went to the free-throw line with nine seconds to play and UNLV protecting an 83-81 lead. In his 117th career college game, Robotham made both shots to ice the victory.

And so a night that began with Robotham and Clyburn being honored during a pregame Senior Night ceremony ended with the two vets on the postgame podium, trying to put their final home victory into words.

Robotham expressed pride for the way he and Clyburn have handled their time at UNLV — especially for 45 clutch minutes on Saturday.

“Unbelievable on Senior Night to win,” Robotham said. “Not only for myself but for Kris, somebody who was the first recruit here under coach Menzies. He handles himself with class. I don’t think you’ve ever seen either of us bark back at anybody. No Twitter rants, no anything. We just kind of keep our heads down and work. I’ve got so many emotions playing for UNLV, and for that being my final regular-season [home] game, it’s a feeling that I’m never going to forget.”

Robotham finished with 13 points and nine assists, while Clyburn hit 5-of-9 from 3-point range and scored a game-high 21 points.

The seniors combined to score 19 of UNLV’s final 26 points in regulation, bringing the Rebels back from a 58-47 deficit to force overtime.

Menzies said the ball just kept finding them — sometimes naturally, and sometimes due to the rest of the team recognizing the developing situation.

“I think the [other] guys kind of knew,” Menzies said. “I think the other players were conscientious that [Robotham and Clyburn] were playing well and making good decisions. I think Amauri had 11 rebounds and he just showed his toughness tonight, and other guys played their roles, but those two guys really, really shined tonight. I’m happy for them.”

UNLV started slowly after the Senior Night ceremony, allowing Boise State to open a 30-16 lead. The Rebels used a 20-4 run to storm back and take a 36-34 lead, but when their outside shooting went cold Boise was able to reestablish an 11-point advantage midway through the second half.

Forward Derrick Alston scored 21 for Boise State, while guard Justinian Jessup went for 18. It was Jessup who sent the game to OT by hitting a long 2-point jumper with 1.0 seconds on the clock.

UNLV improved to 16-13 overall and 10-7 in Mountain West play. The Rebels have the inside track on the No. 5 seed (and a first-round bye) for the conference tournament and can clinch it with a win in the regular-season finale at Colorado State on March 9.

Robotham said postseason positioning made the overtime win even more crucial.

“[Boise State] is a tough team and they’re playing with their backs against the wall and so are we,” Robotham said. “We want to get a bye in the first round of the tournament and coach said multiple times in the huddle, ‘Act like this is you guys’ last game.’ And once you hear that, you kind of flip the switch.”

Six Rebels finished in double figures, including Amauri Hardy (16 points), Joel Ntambwe (14), Mbacke Diong (10) and Nick Blair (10).

UNLV’s 10 conference wins are its most since the 2013-14 season, when the team went 10-8 in Dave Rice’s third year as coach. A win at Colorado State would give the Rebels their most league victories since 2010-11, when they went 11-5 under Lon Kruger.

