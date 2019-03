Thank you, Tiffany Gordon, for your decision to become a bone-marrow donor (“As bone-marrow donor, Las Vegas woman answers call to save a life,” Feb. 21).

As a three-time cancer survivor and stem cell transplant recipient, I know too well what your sacrifice means. Your unselfish act of kindness truly saved a life.

This retired Navy Chief Petty Officer proudly salutes you.“Bravo Zulu” — Navy speak for a job well done.