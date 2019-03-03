Nevada’s higher education system is long overdue for a tuneup

In recent remarks to Nevada lawmakers about a measure to rein in the power of the state Board of Regents, a co-architect of the proposal perfectly summed up the need for it.

“If you are different and successful, then you are a model. If you are different and failing, then change is in order,” said former Assemblyman Elliot Anderson, who helped create the proposal in 2017.

Nevada’s system certainly differs from the norm, thanks to a clause in the state constitution that has created ambiguity about the extent of the regents’ authority. The state struggles with a failing superstructure above the university level that is cumbersome, meddlesome and destructive. Among the problems are the absurd way the Board of Regents is composed and the behavior of the Nevada System of Higher Education, which oversees our universities but too often impedes them.

This has resulted in dysfunction that has hurt Las Vegas and, by extension, the entire state.

That’s why it’s critical for lawmakers to approve Assembly Joint Resolution 5, which would remove the regents from the Constitution and affirm the Legislature’s authority over the higher education system.

The resolution, co-created by Anderson and state Sen. Joyce Woodhouse, D-Henderson, is important for Nevada for two main reasons.

One, it would end decades of legal squabbles over the board’s authority and clarify that NSHE and the regents are not an autonomous fourth branch of state government, as NSHE has often claimed.

Two, it’s a key step toward restructuring the board, attracting more highly qualified regents and establishing greater public accountability in the management of higher education.

The resolution was approved overwhelmingly by the Legislature in 2017 and will be on its way to a statewide vote in 2020 if lawmakers pass it again this session.

For the sake of Nevada students, employers and the state economy, legislators should waste no time in approving the resolution and moving it to the ballot.

On this point, it’s important to note that administrators and faculty at UNLV and several other institutions have achieved progress. But especially at UNLV, they’ve done so in the face of dysfunction and mismanagement among their overseers — the regents and NSHE, which serves the same function as a district office in a public school system.

One of the bigger indictments of the current system is that it has displayed a clear bias toward UNR to the disadvantage of other institutions, primarily UNLV. Let’s count a few ways:

• Despite a change in the state funding formula, UNR still gets a disproportionately high share of funding.

• UNLV presidents have been micromanaged and hounded out of office amid complaints over management issues, while serious issues at UNR have drawn little attention from the regents. A recent example: Former President Len Jessup faced criticism after it was revealed that a UNLV dentist was reusing equipment designed for single usages, while reports of Medicare/Medicaid fraud at UNR’s School of Medicine were pushed aside. UNLV is now on its fifth leader since mid-2006; UNR has had two since then.

• The turmoil over leadership at UNLV has led to distrust of NSHE and the board among key UNLV donors, several of whom either withdrew or announced they were reconsidering donations for a new building for UNLV’s School of Medicine. The project, which is essential to the growth of Southern Nevada and the well-being of residents here, remains in limbo. The medical school continues to operate, but only at about half of its capacity.

Again, it’s important to mention that there have been successes at individual schools thanks to the work of people like Jessup and the talented team he assembled around him. A recent high point occurred when both UNLV and UNR achieved elite status as research institutions.

But overall, the system isn’t meeting its potential. And UNLV is being held back, as demonstrated when the pressured ouster of Jessup led to yet another disruption in leadership continuity.

That’s not good for Southern Nevada, which means it’s also not good for the state. For Las Vegas to prosper, a top-level education is a must for our families. Same for our employers, who face an increasing need for highly educated candidates in workplaces that are increasingly relying on technology. And considering that Las Vegas is the economic engine for the entire state, Nevada won’t continue to thrive unless our community remains vibrant.

The Legislature’s resolution on the regents wouldn’t solve all of that. But it would be a big step.

Not only would it end decades of turf battles and litigation between the regents and the Legislature — squabbles that have slowed progress on reforms — it would set the stage for a much-needed restructuring of the regents.

The 13-member board needs to be trimmed down and broken up so that some of the positions are elected and some are appointed by the governor and approved by a nomination committee in the Legislature.

These steps would help bring a higher caliber of candidates to the board. As it stands, the fact that the entire board is elected, combined with a low level of public interest in the board’s activities, all too often results in weak fields of candidates running for the positions. Worse yet, some candidates have little, if any, experience in higher education.

Nevada deserves better.

Along the same lines, removing the regents from the Constitution would be a step toward another essential step — drastically reducing the size of NSHE. In other states, the regents and system offices have a small staff, and the primary administrative load exists at the university level. This is as it should be, as it prevents the kind of meddling administrative nightmare the bloated and overpowered NSHE has become.

The regents resolution has drawn little opposition, and the regents themselves haven’t taken an official position on it, which is good. But during a recent committee hearing on the measure, it was more than a little disconcerting when Regents Chairman Kevin Page, who signed up to speak as a neutral party, was cut off midway through his remarks after giving what appeared to be opposing testimony.

So there may well be resistance going on behind the scenes.

If so, lawmakers must not be swayed by it. It’s well past time to get the regents and NSHE under control and obliterate any notion that they’re an island unto themselves.

That approach isn’t working. And as Anderson fittingly pointed out, that means it’s time for changes.