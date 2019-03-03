Our electoral system is fair

Contrary to the opinion of the writer who penned the Feb. 22 letter “Majority has rejected Trump,” the U.S. Constitution in no way “mandates government by majority rule.”

Instead of a pure democracy, which would inevitably end in anarchy, we have a republic and representative democracy.Forty-eight states use majority-rule governments, the exceptions being Nebraska and Maine. But that is because the 10th amendment allows states to set their own rules for state elections, as the Constitution does not address state electoral rules.

The crusade to demonize our electoral process by calling it unjust and antiquated is a favored tactic of the left, which controls our metropolitan populations and, if allowed majority rule, would run roughshod over our rural and smaller urban populations. States such as Wyoming would become nothing more than collective farms/ranches and mining camps for California and New York.

We are a union of individual states that form the republic. Our republic would never have come to be if only the large states made all the rules for the smaller states. Would South Carolina have joined the union if only Pennsylvania and New York would have been making all the rules? No, the Founding Fathers feared the tyranny of the masses, and that fear remains justified.