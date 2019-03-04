Las Vegas Councilman Steve Seroka resigns from Ward 2 post

First-term Las Vegas City Councilman Steve Seroka informed the city tonight he was resigning from his post effective immediately.

Seroka, in a resignation letter to City Clerk LuAnn Holmes, wrote that “it has been humbling to serve the residents of Ward 2 and I thank everyone who has been supportive of the mission to improve the lives of every citizen.”

The letter, which was posted to the city’s social media, gives no reason for the resignation.

Seroka was elected to the council in June 2017 by defeating incumbent Councilman Bob Beers with 54 percent of the vote.

During his brief tenure, the retired U.S. Air Force colonel, who had never run for political office before winning the council seat, represented the southwest part of the city, including Peccole Ranch, Queensridge, the Lakes and part of Summerlin.

Seroka was the subject of a recall attempt by Victoria Seaman, a former assemblywoman, and the Laborer’s Union. They say stalled efforts to develop on the vacant former Badlands Golf Course, a project Seroka championed for and the basis of his 2017 campaign, and an open-space ordinance passed last month to limit development, are enough to merit the recall effort.

The recall effort had until March 11 to collect the necessary 1,850 signatures.

A call to Seroka tonight wasn’t immediately returned. The council, which meets on Wednesday, will determine whether to call a special election or appoint a replacement.

“Please accept my great wishes for a better future of this great city,” Seroka wrote in the letter.