Rumors don’t belong in the newspaper

Recently, a well-known journalist, writing for the largest newspaper in Nevada, published a rumor that the local university coach was on his way out and that a replacement was in the wings.

Subsequent reports by the coach, his alleged replacement, and the university have denied the rumor. Rumor-mongering may foster sales but does not speak well for professional journalism and journalists.

Rumor is a dangerous form of fake news. Even a whisper of rumor can alter lives. This particular rumor must have been quite a shock for the coach, his student-athletes, the student body, the university administration and the boosters of the program.

Rumor is a mean form of journalism, and it is saddening to see it in my morning newspaper.

The writer is an emeritus professor of communication studies at UNLV.