Sanders will hurt Democrats

I objected to Bernie Sanders in 2016 and I object to him running for president as a Democrat in 2020. Sanders is not a Democrat. We have enough real Democrats running for president.

In part, I believe that Sanders ruined Hillary Clinton's chances of becoming president. His campaign was pie in the sky. After Clinton won the nomination, Sanders barely endorsed her.

Sanders will make sure that Donald Trump will be re-elected in 2020. Sanders will divide the Democratic Party and allow a mad man to continue to destroy our country.