Squeezing the rich is unfair

I was enlightened by a story published Feb. 24 in the Sun, “Many voters are in favor of taxing the wealthy,” which reported that the majority of Americans support taxing the assets of wealthy individuals to pay for programs for the poor. Or put another way, the majority support seizing the assets of successful people who have already paid taxes on their income, their purchases, their property and their investments. Now, the majority believes it’s OK to seize the assets of the successful.

What gives or anyone else the right to believe we are entitled to other people’s assets?

I’m no billionaire, but I don’t need to be to understand that if the government is allowed to seize the assets of billionaires (in the form of taxation), it won’t be long before greedy politicians decide that middle-class wage earners of $100,000 earn too much and it’s OK to seize their wealth.

It also doesn’t take a constitutional scholar to know that double taxation is unconstitutional. This is the stuff of Third World dictators, and I hope we never, ever go there.