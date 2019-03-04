Weekend Rewind: Empathy Suite at the Palms, Mike Tyson at Mo’Nique and more

The Palms continues to score national publicity for its $690 million renovation and Friday night was all about the art, specifically the 9,000-square-foot, $100,000-per-night new Empathy Suite Sky Villa designed by artist Damien Hirst, unveiled via posh cocktail party hosted by Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta. Designed with Bentel & Bentel, the suite features original pieces from Hirst, a mosaic-tiled cantilevered pool overlooking the Strip and specially designed furniture and textiles that incorporate Hirst’s signature elements. “The Empathy Suite is the pinnacle of luxury combining museum-worthy art and a truly legendary hospitality experience for the discerning hotel aficionado and casino guest looking for a once-in-a-lifetime Las Vegas stay,” said Jon Gray, general manager of the Palms, which now boasts a contemporary art collection including work from Jean-Michel Basquiat, Andy Warhol, Adam Parker Smith, Jason REVOK, Felipe Pantone, Dustin yelling, Takashi Murakami and more.

Comedian and actress Mo’Nique wrapped up her very first Las Vegas residency over the weekend and a big Vegas name was there to laugh along with the Sayers Club audience Friday night. Mike Tyson and wife Kiki took in the show and congratulated Mo’Nique on the successful run at SLS Las Vegas.

No one takes better advantage of Vegas during a big fight weekend than the fighters themselves. Featherweight Jeremy Stephens dined at Sake Rok at The Park Saturday after his bout at UFC 235 while fellow combatants Nate Diaz and Gilbert Melendez also enjoyed the festive atmosphere and signature sushi rolls at the high-energy Strip spot. Anthony Smith and Cody Stamann did their post-fight partying at Hyde Bellagio at an event hosted by former UFC champ Cody Garbrandt. Kamaru Usman celebrated his victory Saturday at Electra Cocktail Club at the Venetian with teammates Rashad Evans and Luke Rockhold. And Jon “Bones” Jones received a champion’s welcome at On the Record at Park MGM after retaining his light heavyweight title in the main event. Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, members of rock band Walk the Moon and “Big Bang Theory” actor Kunal Nayyar also made the scene at OTR.

“How I Met Your Mother” and “American Pie” star Alyson Hannigan took her 9-year-old daughter Satyanna to see Gwen Stefani’s “Just A Girl” show at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Saturday night, heading backstage before the musical spectacular to get a photo with one of the Strip’s newest resident headliners. Hannigan was in town to film several episodes of CW series “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.”