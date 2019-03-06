Drivers urged to slow down, move over for emergency vehicles

In less than a month, motorists crashed into five Nevada Highway Patrol cruisers, prompting officials to call for drivers to be cautious.

The incidents, which occurred between Feb. 10 and today, left troopers who were pulled over on traffic stops or on calls with minor injuries, officials said.

Inclement weather, poor road conditions and drivers disregarding the “move over law,” which requires vehicles to slow down and, if possible, move over a lane when an emergency vehicle is pulled to the side of the road, contributed to the crashes, officials said.

One motorist was suspected of being impaired, officials said. Two troopers remain on light duty while they recover from their injuries.

It wasn’t clear how many troopers were injured in total.

“The Nevada Highway Patrol cannot stress enough of the importance of slowing down when approaching emergency vehicles working in an official capacity on the side of the freeway,” the patrol said in a news release. “Please remember to slow down and move over when you see a trooper or first-responder on the side of the freeway. Our life depends on it.”

On average, eight medics, 12 police officers and 50 tow truck drivers are hit and killed each year while on duty in United States.