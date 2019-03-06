Live Blog: Golden Knights looking in mirror when facing Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames have a terrific group of young, fast forwards who can out-skate and out-skill just about everyone they share the ice with.

In other words, they look like last year's Golden Knights.

The Flames come to town at 7:30 p.m. and bring with them an enviable group of forward talent that has vaulted them to first place in the Western Conference and which the Golden Knights will be tasked with slowing down.

"They remind me of us last year," Vegas coach Gerard Gallant said. "They've been consistent all year. They're playing real well, and their top players are playing great."

Johnny Gaudreau will get some Hart Trophy love this offseason after a season which, so far, has him atop the team leaderboard in points (84) and assists (54) and tied in goals (30). Sean Monahan shares the goals lead with him while chipping in 71 points, and Elias Lindholm has 72 points.

Calgary averages better than 3.5 goals per game and leads the Western Conference with a plus-42 goal differential. A lot of firepower is coming the Golden Knights' way tonight, which makes a tough task for their defensemen.

"You look at how many goals they've scored throughout the season — they've been playing that (2017-18 Vegas) style — and you know it's tough to stop," Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore said. "But I think if we're good defensively as a team tonight, I think we can really limit those chances and those opportunities from them."

Emerson's Prediction: Flames 4, Golden Knights 3

Season record for predictions: Keefer 5-5, Emerson 19-8

TV: AT&T Sports Net (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink 1760)

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

Betting line: Golden Knights minus-145, Canucks plus-135; over/under: 6.5 (plus-100, minus-110)

Golden Knights (36-26-5) (20-10-4 home), third place, Pacific Division

Coach: Gerard Gallant (second season)

Points leader: Mark Stone (63)

Goals leader: Mark Stone (28)

Assists leader: Mark Stone (35)

Expected goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury (2.52 gaa, .911 save percentage)

Flames (41-18-7) (21-11-2 road), first place, Pacific Division

Coach: Bill Peters (first season)

Points leader: Johnny Gaudreau (84)

Goals leaders: Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan (30)

Assists leader: Johnny Gaudreau (54)

Expected goalie: David Rittich (2.66 gaa, .910 save percentage)

Golden Knights expected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson, Reilly Smith, Max Pacioretty, Paul Stastny, Mark Stone, Brandon Pirri, Cody Eakin, Alex Tuch, Ryan Carpenter, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb, Nate Schmidt, Shea Theodore, Deryk Engelland, Jon Merrill, Colin Miller

Goalies

Marc-Andre Fleury, Malcolm Subban