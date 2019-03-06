Measure to help state employees negotiate is among labor bills weighed

Sam Morris / Las Vegas Sun

Labor issues are out in full force this legislative session.

Probably the biggest labor bill this session would allow state employees the right to collectively bargain and join unions.

The issue has been backed by Gov. Steve Sisolak and has been broached by the Legislature in years past. With the Democrats holding the governor’s office and both houses this session, it has a better chance of passing than points in the past.

The bill was referred to the Committee on Government Affairs by the Senate earlier this month, but no hearing has been scheduled yet.

Let’s take a look at the other collective bargaining bills before the legislature this session. Brace yourself, we’re going into the weeds.

• One bill would change the definition of “supervisory employee” slightly. Under current employment law, a “supervisory employee,” that is, an employee in a management position, cannot be part of the same union as the employees they supervise. A bill has been proposed that would not designate firefighters and police officers who perform some supervisory actions, but not all, as a “supervisory employee.”

• One bill would redefine the amount of time multiple parts of the bargaining process take, removing requirements on the amount of time it would take for an employer to schedule a hearing over a complaint and the period of time in which an arbitrator must be selected. It would also allow school administrators above the rank of principal to join in a union outside of the union their direct employees are in. This was previously not allowed.

• The bill that would allow unionization and bargaining by state workers would also change the requirements of the Local Government Employee-Management Relations Board to settle disputes between the government and certain state employees. The bill would also rename the board to the Government Employee-Management Relations Board, shrink the member size, add union representation to the board and remove a requirement that members reside in Southern Nevada.

• One bill would decrease the amount of money that must be left in a general fund after bargaining from 25 percent to 16.67 percent of total budgeted expenditures besides capital outlay (money used in buying things that add value to the government, essentially fixed assets). Current law says the 25 percent left is not able to be used in bargaining negotiations.

• Taking a turn, one bill would allow local government employers to let a union know that there will be no future negotiations, and upon the ending of the current agreement prescribe regulations on the employees. This bill would not apply to any police unions.

• The 25 percent block mentioned above does not currently apply to school districts. One bill would change that slightly, giving school districts an 8.3 percent block that is not considered available in negotiations.

• Local governments currently can provide leave to union members if the cost is paid back by the union or gained in concessions. A bill has been introduced that would put unions on the hook for any “past, present or future cost of leave” for any leave they agreed to reimburse for as of June 1, 2015.