NLV Police: Missing baby dropped off at high school, in ‘good health’

A baby who was reported missing after he was last seen with his babysitter Tuesday afternoon has been found safe, North Las Vegas Police said.

The 6-month-old boy was dropped off at a local high school and was in “good health,” North Las Vegas Police said this afternoon on Twitter.

The investigation was ongoing, police said, and further details were not provided.

The child’s mother told investigators she left the child with Monique Sims, 27, and two of Sims’ friends, police said. Sims is also known as Monique Reese, police said.

The child was seen at about 3 p.m. in the 800 block of East Nelson Avenue, near Carey Avenue and Fifth Street, police said.

Police said they believe the babysitter’s ex-boyfriend picked her and the child up in a white SUV with tinted windows and black trim.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702 633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.