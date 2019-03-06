Putting ideology over country, GOP sets fire to long-standing traditions

A violation of the Senate’s so-called “blue slip” tradition has prompted Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., to raise a red flag.

Good for Cortez Masto, because this is a matter that has long-stretching consequences.

At issue is the Senate’s recent vote to confirm presidential nominee Eric Miller to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which came over the objections of both senators in Miller’s home state of Washington.

This simply never happens. Going back more than 100 years, the Senate has respected the wishes of a nominee’s home state in deciding whether to hold a confirmation vote. When those senators submit a “blue slip” against a judge, the Senate has agreed not to vote.

In steamrolling the Washington senators, the Senate’s Republican leadership offered the latest example of a new brand of scorched-earth politics that the GOP has been practicing nationwide and has reached a crescendo during the Trump era.

Increasingly for Republicans, the idea isn’t to govern responsibly and reasonably. It’s to use whatever means available to maintain control and thwart the will of voters.

We’ve seen that play out in Michigan and Wisconsin, where GOP leaders passed last-minute measures to limit the power of incoming Democratic governors. We’ve seen it in the vote tampering scandal in North Carolina, by extreme gerrymandering in several areas, by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s block on Supreme Court justice nominee Merrick Garland’s confirmation vote and then his removal of the 60-vote requirement to proceed to a vote, and in many other instances.

Now comes Miller.

The Seattle lawyer’s nomination drew impassioned concerns from Native American tribal leaders, who cited his long history of arguing against tribes’ sovereign rights.

“As an example, in recent Supreme Court litigation regarding treaty fishing rights, Mr. Miller brought together a group of business, real estate and farming organizations, and wrote a brief arguing that although tribes may have a treaty right to fish, the treaties did not guarantee that there would be any fish to catch,” wrote John Echohawk of the Native American Rights Fund in the publication Indian Country Today. “Under Mr. Miller’s theory, the state could block all the fish, or take all the water out of every river, and no treaty rights would be violated.”

Washington’s senators, Democrats Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray, had similar concerns.

“He has argued against tribal fishing rights, challenging tribal sovereignty, and fighting against the protection of Native American religious and traditional practices,” Cantwell said.

But Senate Republicans were in a frenzy to place a conservative in the 9th Circuit, which has frequently been attacked by the GOP — and specifically by President Donald Trump — as being too liberal.

So they blew right past the justified concerns about Miller, right past the will of Washington’s voters, right past a century of Senate tradition and right past their duty to govern in a responsible manner.

“Confirmation is a political decision based on who controls the Senate,” McConnell told a crowd of conservative and libertarian attorneys last year. “My goal is to confirm as many circuit judges as possible.”

That’s today’s GOP, a party that increasingly governs with a collective mind solely focused on maintaining control, polluting the democratic process and shutting out voters.

Granted, the “blue slip” process can certainly be hijacked for political reasons. But in those cases, senators would do so at the risk of facing backlash from the voters of their states. So at least there’s some accountability built into the tradition.

In any case, the process has been successful. No circuit court nominee has been approved without the consent of at least one of a state’s senators.

Now, the Senate GOP has set fire to that mechanism, which allowed voters to obtain at least some control over a state’s nominees.

There’s not much that can be done about it at the moment. But here’s hoping voters nationwide remember things like this as 2020 approaches, and remember which party is responsible for them.