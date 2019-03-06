Rain expected to fall throughout the day

The Las Vegas Valley is expected to be hit with rain until early this evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Ashley Wolf said the rain will persist until about 7 p.m., with the north and west parts of the valley receiving slightly more rain than other areas.

The overnight system produced about a quarter-inch of rain, Wolf said. Mount Charleston was hit the hardest, with 1.5 inches of rain, she said.

The rain will be lightest in the afternoon, although winds will increase to 25 mph.