Analysis: No more reason to doubt Golden Knights’ trade-deadline ascent Prized acquisition Stone helps Vegas reach new heights, even without scoring

Maybe "the Stone Age" isn’t the best nickname for this year’s post-trade deadline Vegas Golden Knights.

That 3 million-year period of human history is most noted for being unadvanced — the exact opposite of the Golden Knights since they acquired Mark Stone from the Senators less than two weeks ago. Vegas has officially taken a few massive steps forward to look as imposing as a raging, prehistoric caveman to the rest of the NHL with five straight victories.

Some skepticism of the Golden Knights’ progression may have been natural after the first four wins considering they came against a mediocre-at-best slate of opponents.

Not anymore. Not after Vegas carved the fifth in a 2-1 victory over the Pacific Division-leading Calgary Flames Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

“I think we’re Stanley Cup contenders,” Vegas coach Gerard Gallant said earlier in the day before continuing, “we know we’re a good team when we’re ready to go.”

Vegas came ready to go against a division rival that still leads by 10 points in the standings and embarrassed it 7-2 earlier in the season. Even with Calgary controlling the action through the first period and a half, Vegas stood strong and never trailed or cowered in a tense, physical game.

The Golden Knights’ defense continued to atone for past issues and was rewarded by both goals coming from blue-liners — Shea Theodore in a first-period power play and Deryk Engelland’s game-winner midway through the third.

All the attention devoted toward Stone during this streak has shielded many of the other ways the Golden Knights have soared.

Let’s start with Gallant. Last year’s Jack Adams Award winner is directly responsible for the defensive turnaround as tweaks to the top two pairings have set the breakout into motion.

Gallant also charted the motivational course for Wednesday’s game perfectly. Albeit subtly, comments like the aforementioned Stanley Cup contender — which he qualified by saying every team in the playoffs deserves to be considered — and a challenge for his team to reach “the next level” against the Flames after a 3-0 win over Vancouver on Sunday appeared to have the Golden Knights locked in.

Marc-Andre Fleury also helped. The goalie’s scoreless stretch may have stopped at 200 minutes, 41 seconds — ranking within the NHL’s top 100 streaks of all-time — but he was under siege for much of the night and several of his 33 saves were striking.

So was his intensity, as Fleury twice threatened to get into fights — once when agitator Matthew Tkachuk back-skated into him in the second period and again in the aftermath when opposing goalie David Rittich came all the way down the ice.

“He came to the blue line so you feel a little challenged,” Fleury said.

“It’s part of the game sometimes. Things happen. It’s fine. All that matters is who won the game.”

For the second straight season, the Golden Knights are going to go as far as Fleury can take them. If he’s as hot as he was against the Flames and can fan the same fire out of his teammates, then there’s no ceiling.

“These are the types of games it’s going to be like the rest of the way leading into the playoffs,” Theodore said. “We have to be ready to battle and play just like that. I think we played our style tonight.”

The only thing that could have made the win feel even more significant was Stone getting his first goal in Vegas. He came awfully close.

Early in the second period, Stone got out on an odd-man rush and linemate Max Pacioretty dropped him a pass right in front of Rittich. But as many of the 18,422 fans in attendance rose to their feet, Stone missed the net.

That doesn’t mean his presence wasn’t felt. Theodore said a lot of the defensive success started with Stone.

He was an offensive factor too, racking up five shots and another positive Corsi for percentage, maintaining his total at more than 58 percent in five games with the Golden Knights.

“The trade deadline was huge for us, to get a guy like Stone,” Gallant said. “You look at your players, look at your team, and when you can add a guy like that to your lineup, I think it just brought all the players up. The guys knew we had a good team but now they know they got a real good team. We can play with anybody. We know that, we feel confident with that.”

The fanbase must too, as the post-game “Go Knights Go” roar echoed a little louder in at least one stairwell leading to an arena exit. That wasn’t the only chant.

A few defiant Flames faithful countered with “first place.” Fair enough. The Golden Knights aren’t going to catch the Flames in the standings, but a Pacific Division championship banner — even if it’s the first one in 13 years like it would be in Calgary — is of far less importance than a playoff run.

That’s what Vegas is eyeing. Since the arrival of Stone, they’ve advanced to the next level.

