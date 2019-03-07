Charlotte Russe clothing stores going out of business

Fashion retailer Charlotte Russe is going out of business and closing all of the company’s 416 locations, including five in the Las Vegas Valley.

Going out of business sales will start immediately at all stores across 44 states and Puerto Rico, according to SB360 Capital Partners, which was named agent for the liquidation. Gift cards can be redeemed until March 21.

The company’s intellectual property and rights to its leases will be sold separately, officials said.

Charlotte Russe has stores in the valley at the Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson, the Las Vegas South Premium Outlets, Las Vegas North Premium Outlets, Meadows Mall and Downtown Summerlin.

The California-based store was founded in 1975. Known as a shopping destination for young women seeking trendy apparel, shoes and accessories, sales at Charlotte Russe reached their peak in 2016 at $986 million, officials said.