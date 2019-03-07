No need to apologize

To borrow a title from Shakespeare with regards to your Note to Readers on Feb. 28 — “We regret publishing provocative cartoon” — I say: “Much ado about nothing.”

While I find the Sun to be ultra-liberal, I guess you would still call me a fan. The weekly editorial cartoon collage is a personal favorite feature.

The Feb. 24 collage had eight great cartoons. All of them stepped on somebody’s toes and attempted to use humor to make a point. Editorial cartoons are like that, going back to Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Nast.

Kirk Walters’ cartoon was one of the best of the lot. With tongue in cheek, Walters depicted the FBI advising Roman Senators that there was no need for violence in betraying Julius Caesar. They should have used the 25th Amendment to get rid of any leader they did not like. And of course, Walters is talking to us, not the Roman Senators. If anything, the cartoon was meant to prevent harm from coming to anyone. I do not understand how you could feel so much guilt for including that cartoon. There was no sin!

Maybe it is leftover guilt from some of the anti-Trump Op-Ed pieces the Sun runs.