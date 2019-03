Police investigating after body found along remote highway

Metro Police homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found this morning along a remote highway near Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Police responded about 10:50 a.m. to a call of a suspicious vehicle on State Route 147, which is what Lake Mead Boulevard turns into in the desert in the far east valley, Officer Jay Rivera said.

It wasn’t clear if the death was criminal in nature, Rivera said.

Further details were not immediately available.