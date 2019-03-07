Police: Medical condition may have led to man’s in-custody death

METRO POLICE

After handing them a steak knife from his pocket, a man, who died early Sunday shortly after he struggled with police officers, told them he was paranoid schizophrenic.

Roy Scott, 65, had called 911 saying there were three men outside his apartment door, one of whom was armed with a saw, he told an operator, Clark County Deputy Chief Chris Jones said Thursday afternoon.

Two officers showed up and didn’t see anything. So they knocked on his door, which he told them to kick it in because the men were now inside, Jones said.

But there was no noise, or evidence that the men existed at all, Jones said.

Scott died at Valley Hospital Medical Center after he was transported there by ambulance.

Jones on Thursday afternoon broadcast body-camera footage of the police interaction.

The Metro official said the officers suspected that Scott may have been experiencing “excited delirium,” a physical and psychological condition in which a person experiences schizophrenia, paranoia or agitation, Jones said.

But investigators were waiting on results from an autopsy and toxicology tests before they could further comment, Jones said.

The condition, which is often associated with illegal drug use, causes body temperature to rise and can contribute to death, Jones said.

Officers Kyle Smith and Theodore Huntsman were dispatched shortly after 3 a.m. to the second-floor apartment at the complex in the 3600 block of El Conlon Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.

They communicated with Scott through the other side of the door, and he told them multiple times to kick in the door, but they couldn’t hear a scuffle or anyone else inside, Jones said.

They went back down to the first floor, and Scott eventually came outside, Jones said. The officers ordered him to drop a metal pipe and he complied.

When the officers approached him on the first floor, Scott backed onto a wall. What are you doing man, an officer is heard saying. “We’re trying to talk to you to figure out what the hell is going on.”

Asked if he was armed, Scott said no but then handed an officer a knife he had in his pocket, apologizing and saying he was paranoid schizophrenic.

Scott got uneasy when they told him an officer was going to search him. “Just relax, my partner is going to pat you down to make sure you don’t have any weapons, all right?”

An officer asked if he wanted to step toward them to talk, “We’re out here to help you, OK?”

When police grabbed Scott’s hands, he slumped down and began to struggle. “Please, sir,” he said continuously, “leave me alone.”

The officers remained calm, but then briefly struggled with Scott to get him in handcuffs. To get him from hitting his head, the officers dragged him a short distance, Jones said.

Scott's pleas became more labored, and the officers lay him on his side in a “recovery position,” which helps handcuffed people breathe better, Jones said.

"I’m going to hold your head so you can’t hit it,” an officer is heard saying. “Relax, man. We’re trying to help you. You’re OK, what’s your name?”

Officers summoned medics at 3:42 a.m. because Scott had a cut on his cheek. Six minutes later, police requested medics again. By 3:55 a.m., Scott was being loaded into an ambulance. He died at 4:38 a.m.

A search warrant at Scott’s apartment, where he lived alone, produced prescription medications for diabetes, and a used glass pipe, which evidence suggested had been loaded with methamphetamine, Jones said.

The officers were placed on routine paid administrative leave while the investigation continues, Jones said.