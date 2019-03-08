Henderson Police investigate fatal head-on crash

A car crossed into oncoming traffic Thursday, colliding head-on with a pickup truck and fatally injuring an occupant of the car, Henderson Police said.

The crash happened about 5:10 p.m. on Volunteer Boulevard, between Amigo and Gilespie streets, police said. The truck was headed west on Volunteer when the car, headed east, crossed the center line, police said.

The driver of the pickup suffered moderate injuries, while the driver of the car and a passenger suffered critical injuries, police said.

All three were taken to University Medical Center, where one of the people in the car died, police said. No names were released.

It was the second traffic fatality of the year in Henderson.

The wreck closed Volunteer in the area of the crash for about three hours.