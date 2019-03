‘ Jimmy Kimmel Live’ will film 5 shows at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas

Richard Shotwell/Invision / AP

Las Vegas’ own Jimmy Kimmel is bringing his talk show to Caesars Entertainment’s Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood in early April.

ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” will film five original shows in Las Vegas April 1-5, and “we will have top-flight celebrity guests,” Kimmel said in a Twitter post.

Here’s the link for tickets.