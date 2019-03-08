Man faces reckless driving count in fatal Boulder City crash

Nevada Highway Patrol

A driver involved in a fatal crash on a Boulder City highway on Thursday has been jailed on a count of reckless driving resulting in death, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Joshua Buckingham, 27, was transferred from Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center to the Clark County Detention Center, where he’s being held on a $5,000 bond, jail records show.

Buckingham was southbound on U.S. 93 near Veterans Memorial Drive before the crash, which occurred at about 7:30 a.m., the patrol said.

Randy Reiner, 58, of Las Vegas was pulling out of a gas station and onto the highway when his pickup truck was struck by Buckingham’s sedan, the patrol said. Reiner died at the scene.

“Numerous witnesses told investigators that the car was driving recklessly, making frequent lane changes and speeding in excess of 100 mph,” Trooper Jason Buratczuk said in a statement.