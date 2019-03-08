North Korea isn’t changing

Based on two summits to date between the United States and North Korea, Kim Jong Un has shown his stripes and has no intention of dropping his nuclear program as the central component of his power.

President Donald Trump will not be successful in getting the rogue state to disarm its nuclear stockpile and curtail its ground-level testing.

There may be some bargains reached during future negotiations and summits, but Kim will not ever completely relinquish his nuclear capabilities. He sees it as the strength of his reign.

In the end, the U.S. will have to settle for a balance of power in the region in which peace prevails as long as the threat levels on both sides remain low. That is the most that can be accomplished over the next decade in that part of the world.