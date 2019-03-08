Security guard found slain in vehicle in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas Police say they are looking for leads in the death of a security guard found Wednesday with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

Officers were dispatched about 9 a.m. Wednesday to the 2400 block of Evening Snow Avenue to investigate a report of an unresponsive man in a vehicle, police said. The 23-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name after his family has been notified, police said.

The man was working as a private security guard at the time, and witnesses reported hearing gunshots about 4 a.m. but did not report them, police said. Police said they have not determined a motive or identified a suspect.

Anyone with information should call North Las Vegas Police at 702-633-9111 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.