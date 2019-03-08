Stone signs 8-year, $76M extension with Golden Knights

John Locher/AP

The newest Golden Knight is going to be a Golden Knight for a long time.

The team announced today its anticipated extension with winger Mark Stone for eight years, with an average annual value of $9.5 million. Stone was acquired at the trade deadline from the Ottawa Senators.

“You’ve got everything here,” Stone said. “You’ve got great neighborhoods, an unbelievable practice facility. We have the downtown area, which is obviously awesome. We have an unbelievable fan base for home games, and even on the road we get tons of fans.”

“So far, it’s been pretty easy to get used to,” he said.

The extension carries a full no-move clause. More than half of the contract — $48 million of $76 million — is paid in signing bonuses. There is a $7 million signing bonus in 2020-21, which would be the potential lockout season, giving Stone financial protection.

Stone, 26, will see the extension go into effect next season and keep him under team control through the 2026-27 season. Stone reportedly agreed in principle to the extension minutes after he was informed of the trade, which he said was in part due to the team’s reputation.

“When I heard I had the opportunity to possibly play for Vegas, I couldn’t have been happier,” he said. “Everything is done very high-class.”

Stone has two points in five games, all wins, with the Golden Knights and has 64 points in 64 games between Ottawa and Vegas.

He has slotted into a line with Max Pacioretty and Paul Stastny, as well as being featured heavily on the power play and occasionally on the penalty kill.

“He’s doing a good job; he’s playing well; he’s fitting in with our guys great, and he’s a top player for us,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “He’s an all-around player that can do real good things for us. He’s making our team better, and that’s what we got him for.”