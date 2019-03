Teen critically injured in auto-pedestrian accident

An auto-pedestrian accident this afternoon left a teen with life-threatening injuries, Henderson Police said.

The incident occurred about 2:45 p.m. in the 2100 block of Olympic Avenue, near Green Valley Parkway, north of Sunset Road, Officer Rod Pena said.

The teen pedestrian was transported to University Medical Center in critical condition, he said.

Impairment and speed were not suspected, and the motorist was cooperating with police, Pena said.