1 killed when car hits 3 at bus stop; impairment suspected

Saturday, March 9, 2019 | 9:46 a.m.
Las Vegas police say a 20-year-old man suspected of being impaired was arrested after his car went off a street and crashed into a bus stop, killing one person and injuring two others.
The wreck occurred Friday night as the car made a left turn at the intersection of South Nellis Boulevard and East Sahara Avenue.
Victor Castro-Solano was booked into jail on suspicion of charges that included DUI resulting in death. It's not known whether he has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.
Castro-Solano wasn't injured.
The name and age of the pedestrian who was killed was not released, but police said he was male.
Police said two women had minor injuries.