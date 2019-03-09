Father, son accused in slaying during robbery at victim’s residence

METRO POLICE

Related news Metro releases video of potential slaying suspects

A man, his son, and a third perpetrator showed up to a Las Vegas house on New Year’s Eve with the intention of robbing it.

When it was over a few minutes later, the trio left behind a fatally wounded victim, a witness who’d barricaded himself, and about $10,000 worth of pills, according to Metro Police arresting documents.

The house was ransacked, and the suspects took the TV connected to the home’s surveillance camera, police said.

They apparently also left behind video footage that led to the identification of at least two of the suspects, and the arrest of one of them.

Albert Chambers, 39, was taken into custody on Feb. 27, while authorities obtained an arrest warrant for his son, Tayvion Chambers, who remained on the lam, according to court documents and jail logs.

The investigation kicked off when Onyedikachi Ujoumunna was dropped off at Spring Valley Hospital at about 9:40 p.m. Dec. 31, police said.

The man who drove him there frantically waved his arms until medics arrived at his pickup truck, police said. He helped unload the victim, but took off right after.

Two days later, detectives had learned that the shooting had taken place less than two miles from the hospital, police said. When they showed up, they found a vacant house with traces of blood and bleach.

A camera that pointed to the front door was gone, police said.

Two weeks after that, detectives spoke to the man who’d dropped off the victim at the hospital. He said he heard commotion before a gunshot rang out.

From the window, he said he saw the suspects running to and from a vehicle, according to the report. They’d ransacked the house and unsuccessfully tried taking a second TV.

Then an attorney gave detectives a thumb drive containing surveillance footage from the crime scene the night of the slaying, police said. The attorney didn’t say how the device was obtained.

Armed with a concealed gun, Tayvion Chambers was first to the door, “apparently posing as a customer,” police said.

Moments after the suspect entered the house, his father — who also was armed — and a second suspect rushed the entrance.

About six minutes later, the suspects ran out and the victim staggered outside behind them, police said.

Soon after Metro publicly released footage of the suspects in February, tipsters identified Tayvion Chambers, police said.

Elsewhere, an emotional Albert Chambers called into work.

In that call, he “confessed” to participating in a robbery in which his son killed a man, saying he was “in fear” police were looking for him.

Two days later, Albert Chambers called another person and admitted to a robbery in which he shot a person, police said.

Albert Chambers was arrested a few days later. He is being held without bond at the Clark County Detention Center on counts of murder, robbery, conspiracy to robbery and burglary while in possession of a weapon, jail logs show.