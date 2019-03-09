Reports: Star receiver Antonio Brown traded to Raiders, gets new three-year contract

Don Wright / AP

The Oakland Raiders have traded a third-and-fifth-round draft pick to the Steelers for disgruntled wide receiver Antonio Brown, according to multiple reports.

ESPN reports Brown will receive a new three-year deal worth up to $54.125 million, with $30.125 million guaranteed. That most certainly means he will be part of the franchise when they relocate to Las Vegas in 2020.

Brown, who many consider one of the game’s best, had 104 receptions for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns last season for Pittsburgh. But he became disenchanted with the franchise, especially with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, and demanded to be traded.

That will bring him to Oakland, and then Las Vegas.

Here’s more from ESPN.