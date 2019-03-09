Three keys for UNLV basketball at Colorado State

Last week’s home win over Boise State clinched the program’s first winning record in league play since 2013-14, and now UNLV will attempt to finish above .500 on the road in MWC play for the first time since 13-14 by beating Colorado State on Saturday.

Three keys for the Runnin’ Rebels in the regular-season finale:

Tune-up game?

How seriously do the Rebels want to treat this game? They’re No. 5 in the Mountain West standings, locked into a first-round tournament game against San Diego State on Thursday. Does that mean Menzies will ease up on the reins and use this as an exhibition to get prepared for the league tourney? It wouldn’t be Menzies’ style to lie down, so expect him to play his normal rotation. UNLV will most likely prioritize playing its best basketball over getting its key players some rest.

Defensive test

Colorado State is having a bad season, but it’s not because of the offense. The Rams are No. 3 in the MWC in scoring (76.4 points per game) and they’re actually pretty efficient in the halfcourt, ranking No. 31 nationally in points per possession (0.962). They do it by emphasizing a two-man game with center Nico Carvacho (16.3 points per game) and guard J.D. Paige (15.3), and that duo combined for 48 points on 34 shots in the first meeting with UNLV. The Rebels have had their difficulties on defense this season, so this is a good test; if they can keep Carvacho and Paige from taking over the game, it could be a sign of defensive growth heading into the postseason.

Ntambwe vs. the wall

First-year forward Joel Ntambwe has carried UNLV offensively at times this season, but his last month has been inconsistent. Over the last eight games, Ntambwe has logged four single-digit scoring performances, which is notable since he scored double figures in 12 of the previous 14 contests. Having a bye before this game should put some extra pep in Ntambwe’s step. He should come out firing and ready to contribute in a big way as the Rebels try to make a miracle run in March.

