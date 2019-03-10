Spike Lee’s film deserved award

I watched Spike Lee’s “BlackkKlansman” to compare it with “Green Book,” which won Best Picture at the Academy Awards. To my surprise, I concluded that “BlackkKlansman” was truer to the subject. It deserved the Academy Award.

The ugly racism that existed during those early years pulled no punches with the truth as depicted in Klansman. It dramatized the mindless hate and disrespect some white people had for black people that continues today — most devious being the subtle road blocks white people continue to erect against the rights of black people.

“BlackkKlansman” graphically displayed the racism that still exists using facts from current news stories we have all seen to support the truth of our racial bigotry. One most repulsive example was video recordings of David Duke saying all black people are stupid.Another showed President Donald Trump insisting there are “very fine people on both sides” of the dispute in Charlottesville, Va. There is no good nor truth in white supremacy.

Academy members managed to block “BlackkKlansman” from Best Picture by awarding a very good but less profound film in order to avoid being accused of racism.