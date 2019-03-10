UNLV nursing school is eager to put new funding to use

Nevadans need more nurses. Demand nationally will increase by 15 percent between now and 2026, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. And nursing is great for Nevadans: With a median pay of $70,000 per year, the field offers a solid middle-class lifestyle.

UNLV is working to meet that need with new educational opportunities.

In a big win, the UNLV School of Nursing scored a $900,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. “This funding allows us the opportunity to advance the health of Nevada citizens by increasing the capabilities of our nurses,” Nursing dean and professor Angela Amar said in a news release. The money will go toward continuing education and advanced training. New certificate programs are planned for Certified Nursing assistant instructors, clinical research administrators, health information technology and data analytics, genetic counseling and more.

There’s also a planned 50 percent increase in capacity for undergraduate nursing students. UNLV’s competitive BSN program offers classes year-round and can be completed in 16 months.

“The developing Las Vegas medical district and UNLV medical school make it important that nursing grows also,” Amar said. “With a critical need for highly trained nurses across our region and state, expanding our BSN class sizes will increase the number of graduates who can meet this demand.”

This story originally appeared in the Las Vegas Weekly.